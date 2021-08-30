New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.