New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,309 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

