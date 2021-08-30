New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,148 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

