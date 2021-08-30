New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,856 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

