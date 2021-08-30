New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,334 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

