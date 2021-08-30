New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,894 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of frontdoor worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 30.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 32.4% in the second quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 283,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

FTDR opened at $44.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

