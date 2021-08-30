New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 88,400 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Gentex worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

