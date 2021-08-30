New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Chemed worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 55.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $473.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.