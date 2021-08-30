New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Workiva worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 38.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $142.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

