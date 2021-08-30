New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $304.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

