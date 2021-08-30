NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket stock opened at $345.78 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

