News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,531 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of News worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 22,169.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

