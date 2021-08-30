NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 419,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

