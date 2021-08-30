NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 3.2% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 963,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 211,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

