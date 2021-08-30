NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE: NXRT) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/21/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/19/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/19/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

