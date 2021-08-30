NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

