NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.66. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

