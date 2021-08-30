NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NextSource Materials stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
