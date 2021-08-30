NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

