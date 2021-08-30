NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI traded down C$1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.90. 140,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.15. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.