NFTify Price Hits $0.0690 on Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $18,743.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

