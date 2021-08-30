NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $293.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.03. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

