Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Nidec has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

