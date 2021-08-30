Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Update

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 21,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $108,928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,463 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

