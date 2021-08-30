NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NIKE worth $836,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.