NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

