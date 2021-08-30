Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,992 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Nikola worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nikola stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 141,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,618,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

