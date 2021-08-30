Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

