Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

