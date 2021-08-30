Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.98

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 7829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 54.46%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

