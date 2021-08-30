NOIA Network (NOIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

