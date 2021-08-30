Noir Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Noir has a market cap of $140,086.41 and approximately $250.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,507,588 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

