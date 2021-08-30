Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKRKY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $19.17 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

