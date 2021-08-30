Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,204. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

