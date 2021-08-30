Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Nomad Foods worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.