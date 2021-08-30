Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Shares Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRXD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

