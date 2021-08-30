Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nordson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.82. 329,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

