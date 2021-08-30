Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$7.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 329,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,172. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

