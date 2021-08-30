Nordson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,664% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nordson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $5.28 on Monday, reaching $238.82. 329,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

