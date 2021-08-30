Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.22

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 62309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

NHYDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.