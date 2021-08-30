Northcoast Research Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.43. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

