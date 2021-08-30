Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.49% of Northeast Bank worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NBN opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

