Northeast Investment Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,517,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 474,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.