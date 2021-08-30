Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

