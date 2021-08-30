Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

