Northeast Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

