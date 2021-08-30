Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.34 on Monday, reaching $368.18. 12,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

