Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $92,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NOC opened at $364.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

