Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles Purchases 70,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80.
CVE:NLH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.68. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82.
About Nova Leap Health
