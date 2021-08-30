Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles Purchases 70,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80.

CVE:NLH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.68. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

