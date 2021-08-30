NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,495. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. Equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.